Citizens march for peace, solidarity

Print this article

Sixty people bearing signs such as “Love Wins” and “Stand United” marched a mile along Cortez’s Main Street on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12, in what was billed as an event to promote unity and healing.

Organizer Molly Cooper of Dolores was emphatic that the event was not a protest of any kind, but an effort to stand firm against hate and in favor of a unified community.

She said the march, which was put together in just a couple of days, went wonderfully and exceeded her expectations. The people who walked from City Park toward City Market and back were met with some puzzled looks and many honks, but got mostly positive reactions. A few folks joined the march as it went by.

“There are still la lot of conversations I hope we can create as a community and bring people together to have an outlet instead of division,” Cooper said.

Print this article