Telluride Museum hosts Indigenous Peoples Day

The Telluride Institute’s Ute Reconciliation program is hosting the Second Annual Indigenous Peoples Day in Telluride, in partnership with San Miguel County and the Telluride Historical Museum … “Following last year’s successful event, we wanted to continue the process of cultural healing and education that can lead us to a true reconciliation between Native-Americans and Euro-Americans,” said Art Goodtimes, program director … Three speakers will talk at the Telluride Historical Museum on Saturday, Oct. 7, starting at 4 p.m.: Peter Pino, former governor of the Zia Pueblo and board member of the Boulder-based Native American Rights Fund; Ernest House, Jr., director of the Colorado Commission on Indian Affairs; and Regina Lopez- Whiteskunk, Ute Indian Museum educator and former co-chair of the Bears Ears Inter-tribal Coalition … All three are scheduled to speak to classes at the Telluride Mountain School and Telluride Public School on Friday, Oct. 6 … The museum event is free, although donations to continue TI’s cultural outreach programs are encouraged. Two Ute Youth Ski Days are in planning among the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, TI and the Telluride Ski & Golf, one in December and another in March. We could use help from volunteers to provide for lodging and general assistance with ski plans for Ute youth from the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Towaoc. Please contact me at shroompa@ gmail.com if you are interested in assisting. … Started by San Miguel County last year, Indigenous Peoples Day is being provided county funding to match private funding raised by the Telluride Institute and is delegating administrative responsibilities to the Institute this year, in cooperation with the Telluride Historical Museum’s providing a venue.

PETER PINO … He is a former governor and war chief of the Pueblo of Zia. He has a master’s in Business Administration (1975) from the University of New Mexico. From 1977-2014, Peter served as the Pueblo of Zia tribal administrator and treasurer. He is a traditional spiritual leader, holding a lifetime appointment as one of the tribe’s Keeper of Songs. He is also a traditional craftsman who tans deer hides and makes moccasins, bows, arrows, digging sticks, rabbit sticks, rock art and bone tools, using the techniques employed by his Puebloan ancestors. His archaeological interests have led him to committee and board commitments with Crow Canyon Archaeological Center and Mesa Verde National Park. He is also the first Native American to serve as a commissioner for the New Mexico Game and Fish Commission; his term ended in January 2007 … As tribal administrator Peter presided over the return of more than 56,000 acres of Zia Pueblo tribal ancestral lands re-incorporated into Pueblo Trust lands from various federal, state, local and private agencies. He was also instrumental in establishing the Ojito Wilderness in conjunction with the U.S. Congress (2005) and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (2012)

ERNEST HOUSE, JR … As executive director for the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs (CCIA), Ernest maintains communication among the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, the Ute Mountain Ute Indian Tribe, and other American Indian organizations, state agencies and affiliated groups. Ernest works closely with Gov. John Hickenlooper, Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, and CCIA members to maintain a government- to-government relationship between the State of Colorado and tribal governments … Ernest is an enrolled member of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Towaoc. He previously held the position of executive director from 2005- 2010. Ernest is a 2012 American Marshall Memorial Fellow, 2013 Denver Business Journal Forty under 40 awardee, and 2015 President’s Award recipient from History Colorado for his great service to Tribes and historic preservation in Colorado. He currently serves on the Fort Lewis College Board of Trustees, the Mesa Verde Foundation, and the Global Livingston Institute. He holds a rich tradition in his position as son of the late Ernest House, Sr., a long-time tribal leader for the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and great-grandson of Chief Jack House, the last hereditary chief of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe.

REGINA LOPEZWHITESKUNK … She was born and raised in Southwest Colorado and is a member of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe. At an early age she advocated for the well-being of the land, air, water and animals. She attended schools in Cortez and has received degrees from Chief Dull Knife College, Laame Deer, Montana, and American InterContinental University, Hoffman Estates, Illinois. She spent ten years in the information technology field working for Chief Dull Knife College, the Southern Ute Indian and Ute Mountain Ute Indian Tribes of Colorado … Regina has traveled extensively throughout the country presenting and sharing Ute culture. In October 2013 she was elected to the Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Council. She is a former member of the CCIA and the Bears Ears Inter-tribal Coalition, among many other committees and boards … Regina strongly believes that the inner core of healing comes from the knowledge of our land and elders. Currently she is serving as education director for the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose, Colo. She is honored to continue to protect, preserve and serve through education, creating a better understanding of our land and culture.

SCIENCE IN SILVERTON … “The Future Is Bright” was the slogan for the anniversary celebration the Mountain Studies Institute (MSI) held in Silverton last month at the underrenovation Wyman Hotel. Exec. Director Marcie Demmy Bidwell emceed … As an early board member, I got invited to say a few words … San Juan County Commissioner Pete McKay had initially roped me into serving on the MSI board. Pete and I have been friends, colleagues and allies for the past 16 years. He’s still hard at work for his constituents, while I’m happily retired … Silverton was also the home of my teacher and friend Dolores LaChapelle. So joining a (at-thetime) Silverton-based board was appealing … But Dolores has passed. I left the board and relinquished my seat to San Miguel County Commissioner Joan May, who did a great job representing our region. MSI’s Dr. Rory Cowie is currently working for the Town of Telluride doing research sampling on the Valley Floor … I still feel strongly about supporting MSI because it was a dream of legendary Durango geomorphologist Rob Blair, a close friend of LaChapelle. He envisioned a Silverton- based Science Center that would, as MSI’s mission statement suggests, “empower communities, managers and scientists to innovate solutions through mountain research, education and practice.” And MSI is working towards just that. So I agreed to serve on the MSI advisory board at the urging of board member Judy Graham … Rob also wanted a clearinghouse for information on scientific research papers published in or about the San Juan Mountains. And he wanted stronger connections among all the San Juan Mountain communities. Both of which MSI continues to work towards … It was a lovely day in the ancient caldera of Silverton, and a good turn-out made it a celebratory event … Learn more about MSI’s work at www. mountainstudies.org

Art Goodtimes writes from San Miguel County, Colo.

THE TALKING GOURD

Shippers and Receivers

Do Not Confuse

These two grimy black

railroad tank cars

coupled to a siding

in Mojave Desert heat

at the old Southern Pacific depot,

Kelso, California.

One tank car is stenciled:

HYDROCHLORIC ACID

The other:

EDIBLE LARD

—Doc Dachtler

Nevada City

