Four vying for commission position

Steve Lynn Chappell and Jesse James Sattley, two unaffiliated candidates running for the Montezuma County Commission, have both qualified for the November general election.

Their entry sets up an interesting four-way race for the seat in District 1, the Dolores-area seat.

Montezuma County Clerk and Recorder Kim Percell confirmed by email that the two both both had submitted the required number of valid signatures to make the ballot.

They will face Republican James Candelaria and Democrat M.B. McAfee in the race to replace incumbent James Lambert, who is not running for a second term.

The incumbent commissioner, James Lambert, decided not to run for re-election after failing to gain enough votes at the Republican Party county assembly earlier this year.

