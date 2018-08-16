Investigation is opened into Renew’s finances

Print this article

The longtime executive director of the Cortez-based nonprofit Renew, Inc., has been suspended and an investigation has been opened into possible financial abuses at the organization.

Cortez Police Chief Roy Lane confirmed to the Four Corners Free Press that Cheryl Beene, who has been with the organization for the past 15 years, has been placed on suspension while the investigation goes on. Because Lane is a Renew board member, he said, the investigation is being conducted by the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office, to avoid any conflict of interest.

Will Furse, district attorney for the 22nd Judicial District, also confirmed that an investigation was ongoing into financial practices at Renew.

Renew provides assistance to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault as well as adult survivors of child sexual assault in Montezuma and Dolores counties, according to its website. It maintains a safe house in Cortez, provides crisis intervention and counseling, and operates Second Chance Thrift Store in Dolores. Renew’s annual revenues from all sources were reported at about $325,000 last year.

