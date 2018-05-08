Rogers, Ray, Nelson win fire-district election

Print this article

Les Rogers, Bradly Ray and Jan Nelson won seats on the Cortez Fire Protection District board of directors in the May 8 election, topping a field of six candidates. Just 171 people cast ballots. Below are the vote totals:

Les Rogers – 102

Bradly Ray – 99

Jan Nelson – 79

Buck Woodman – 72

James Bridgewater – 65

Sherri M. Wright – 50

Print this article