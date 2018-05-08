Les Rogers, Bradly Ray and Jan Nelson won seats on the Cortez Fire Protection District board of directors in the May 8 election, topping a field of six candidates. Just 171 people cast ballots. Below are the vote totals:
Les Rogers – 102
Bradly Ray – 99
Jan Nelson – 79
Buck Woodman – 72
James Bridgewater – 65
Sherri M. Wright – 50
Rogers, Ray, Nelson win fire-district election
Les Rogers, Bradly Ray and Jan Nelson won seats on the Cortez Fire Protection District board of directors in the May 8 election, topping a field of six candidates. Just 171 people cast ballots. Below are the vote totals:
From May 2018.