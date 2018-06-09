Wildfires lead to closure of part of San Juan National Forest

Print this article

A portion of the San Juan National Forest is being closed because of the two ongoing wildfires, the 416 Fire and the Burro Fire, which are about 13 miles apart. Below is the full release from the Forest Service.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 9, 2018

DURANGO, CO – Due to the Burro Fire, which started June 8 on the Dolores Ranger District, and the 416 Fire, which started June 1 on the Columbine Ranger District, the San Juan National Forest is implementing an area closure beginning immediately, June 9, 2018. With on-going aerial firefighting operations and unknown future fire activity, the closure is necessary to protect public health and safety and provide for firefighter safety during fire operations. The two fires are about 13 miles apart on opposite sides of the Hermosa Creek watershed.

The closure prohibits all public entry into the closure area of the Forest. Campgrounds, trails and trailheads, and National Forest System roads will be closed.

Please refer to the attached Special Restriction Order Number SJ-2018-08.

PROHIBITION:

1) Being within the area bounded by the Divide Road (FSR 564); Roaring Fork Road (FSR 435), Scotch Creek Road (FSR 550), Windy Gap Area Road (FSR 350). Spruce Mill Road(FSR351), Upper Hay Camp Area Road (FSR 556).

2) Additionally, being on trails: Salt Creek Trail (559), Ryman Trail (735), Corral Draw Trail (521), the Colorado Trail from Molas Pass to Junction Creek, and Upper Ryman Trail (735).

T 38 N R 11 W Sections 1, 12, 13, 24, 26, 35

T 37 N R 11 W Sections 2, 11, 14

T 36 N R 10 W Sections 28, 29, 30, 33

T 35 N R 10 W Sections 4, 9, 16, 21, 26, 27, 28, 35.

T 39 N R 9 W Sections 5, 6, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17

3) Additionally, being on roads: Divide Road (FSR 564), Roaring Fork Road (FSR 435), Scotch Creek Road (FSR 550) and Hotel Draw Road (550).

A map will be forthcoming.

The following persons are exempt from this order:

1.Any federal, state or local official, or member of an organized rescue or fire fighting force in the performance of an authorized official duty; or

2. Persons with a Forest Service permit specifically authorizing the otherwise prohibited act or omission.

3. Forest Service maintenance crews engaged in the performance of their official work related duties.

The San Juan National Forest wants concerned citizens to know that forest area closures are not taken lightly, as they affect many people, businesses, partner agencies, and the public.

The closure will remain in effect until July 31, 2018, or until rescinded, whichever occurs first. Extension of the closure timeframe or closure area may occur depending on fire activity. The existing order #SJ-2018-08 closing the Hermosa Creek watershed remains in effect.

Violations of the closure are punishable by up to a $5,000 fine for anindividual, or $10,000 fine for an organization, or imprisonment of up to six (6) months, or both.

Areas outside of the closure remain in Stage 2 fire restrictions.

For more information on the closure and fire restrictions, please contact the San Juan National Forest at 970-247-4874 or visit the Forest webpage at https://www.fs.usda.gov/sanjuan/ . You can also follow @SanJuanNF on Twitter and Facebook.

To report a fire on federal lands, please contact the Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at (970) 385-1324.



