Two more cases, one fatality in Montezuma County

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Montezuma County as of Friday morning, April 10, and one is a fatality, the second fatality in the county from the coronavirus. The new cases bring the total confirmed cases in the county to 10.

The Montezuma County Public Health Department said in a very brief release that it will reveal no more information about the infected individuals because of privacy laws, and that it is conducting contact tracing.

Below is the text of the complete release:

As of this morning there are 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montezuma County, including one fatality.

Due to privacy laws, no more information about the infected individuals will be released. Montezuma County Public Health Department is conducting contact tracing according to CDC protocols.

Vicki Shaffer Public Information Officer Montezuma County

