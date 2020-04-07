Cortez elects five to council

Print this article

Rachel Medina (860 votes), Arlina Yazzie (707), David Rainey (653), Amy Huckins (618) and Sue Betts (610) have won seats on Cortez’s City Council.

Medina, Yazzie and Rainey have won four-year seats, Huckins and Betts two-year seats.

The new council members will be sworn in on April 28.

Fourteen candidates competed in the election. Five seats were open instead of the typical four because one former member, Jill Carlson, had resigned in December 2019.

Medina works for Montezuma County in the mapping department. Yazzie works at Cortez Integrated Healthcare. Rainey is a retired teacher who works as a substitute teacher. Huckins manages WildEdge Brewing Collective in Cortez, and Betts is a retired Cortez police officer. Betts is the only council incumbent who was running for re-election.

The other two incumbents, who are in the middle of their terms, are Michael Lavey and Orly Lucero.

The other candidates and their votes were: Joe Farley (578), Jason Witt (567), Bill Bankers (489), Rafe O”Brien (458), Raymond Goodall (450), Stephanie Carver (409), Geof Byerly (367), Leroy Roberts (297) and Justin Vasterling (251).

