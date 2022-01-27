Gerald Koppenhafer chosen as commissioner

Gerald Koppenhafer, who previously served two terms as Montezuma County commissioner, has been chosen to replace Joel Stevenson, who died of complications from COVID.

The choice was made by current commissioners Jim Candelaria and Kent Lindsay at a meeting Jan. 27.

Koppenhafer will serve until the general election in November. He was a commissioner in the Mancos district previously from 2003 to 2012.

Below is the county’s release:

We would like to welcome Gerald Koppenhafer who was selected by the Republican Central Committee to complete the term of office of the late Commissioner Joel Stevenson. Mr. Koppenhafer was chosen from a pool of District 3 Republicans who participated in a question and answer session with the committee on January 27.

The new Commissioner will be sworn in by Judge Douglas Walker of the 22nd Judicial District on February 1st at 8:30am at the Montezuma County Combined Courts.He will then begin his duties immediately at the regular Board of County Commissioners meeting at 9:00 on that day.

Mr. Koppenhafer will serve as a Commissioner of District 3 until the next general election.