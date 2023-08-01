Moore: ‘They’re not our enemies’

Tony Moore, who with his wife Mary Lancaster is seeking to launch a log-processing business and firefighting operation near the entrance to the Carpenter Natural Area in Cortez, still hopes matters can be worked out between them and opponents of the proposal.

He and Lancaster are seeking a change of zoning from commercial to industrial for the 10-acre parcel at the west end of the Carpenter Trail. On July 18, the Cortez Plan­ning and Zoning Commission split 2-2 on a motion to recommend approval of the zoning change. A tie vote means the motion fails.

The matter is coming before the Cortez City Council in August.

“We want a peaceful solution that will work for everybody,” Moore told the Four Cor­ners Free Press in a phone interview. “We walk that trail.”

Opponents have raised concerns about whether an industrial business is compatible with the natural area and residences on a hill nearby. One of their main issues is noise that would be produced by the small wood mill and Cord King processor Moore would be using to produce logs for log-home construction.

Moore said he plans to make a video showing the mill operating and how it sounds. It’s listed as producing 89 decibels of sound. He said that level is minimal and “from 50 feet away you can’t hear it.”

But if noise is still a major issue, he could replace the gas motor with an electric one, which would be much quieter, he said.

“If there’s a problem, I want to fix it. I’m not here to drown somebody out with noise.”

He also said opponents should be more upset with the city than with his proposed business because the city had numerous opportunities to buy the property at the trail­head.

“But the city wasn’t interested,” he said. “They can’t manage the Parks and Recreation properties they have already. They don’t have the budget and staff.”

Moore said his operation would provide a significant service to the area because they are wildland firefighters. “I’ve got a crew in Arizona right now fighting a fire, and there’s one big one by Gunnison and we’ll be dispatched to that,” he said on July 27.

“The stuff we do is nothing but good. We’re not here to try to have a battle.”

Moore said they’ve been criticized for doing some work at the property without a per­mit, but that all stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic. They bought the property in October 2021 after working for eight months to buy it, and during that time they went to the city to obtain permits. But most offices were closed and few staff people were available, he said. The ones he could reach, most of whom have now left, told him to go ahead and store equipment on the property and do some grading.

“People said ‘do what you need to do and we’ll pick it up at a later date’,” he said.

When he was told to stop he did, Moore said.

“I’m not fully in business now. We’re following the rules.”

He said he and his wife value the trail and he hopes to volunteer with cleanups there some time in the future. “But my property is my property.”

But Moore reiterated that he understands people’s concerns about protecting the Carpenter area. “We’re not against the people. They’re not our enemies. We see their good intentions.”