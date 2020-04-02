Dolores River Festival canceled

Print this article

The 202 Dolores River Festival, set for June, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a release:

Dear Friends, Patrons, and Supporters of the Dolores River Festival,

It is with our deep regret that we must cancel the 2020 Dolores River Festival. While we would love to see all of your smiling faces the first weekend in June, this year is just too risky. Everyone’s health is of paramount importance in these times. We have also postponed our Earth Day-timed MountainFilm on Tour and Great Outdoors Silent Auction until October. We wish good health for you and your families.

Thank you for your continued support and maybe we’ll see you on the river on a sunny day soon.

Peace, Love, and Social Distancing,

Scott Clow

Board of Directors, Greater Dolores Action

