Free Press wins 8 Society of Professional Journalists awards

A monthly publication delivering in-depth news, lively features, and thought-provoking columns on life in the Four Corners.

The Four Corners Free Press is an independent, alternative paper with real substance. Every month, we sink our teeth into meaty topics, providing in-depth, comprehensive news stories on important local and regional issues that affect our readers.

Here’s what you can find in the Four Corners Free Press:

Thorough, balanced, in-depth news coverage by award-winning, experienced journalists who are familiar with the community and region.

The liveliest Opinion section in the Four Corners, with a rotating group of columnists writing everything from serious political commentary to humor.

A perennial readers’ favorite: Our Crime Waves section describing local misdeeds. Crime Waves is available only in our print edition.

A Health section with columns and articles on a variety of health and wellness topics.

A comprehensive Arts & Entertainment section to tell our readers what’s going on in the Four Corners. We offer feature articles; reviews of books, music and movies; and calendars of cultural events, live music, and other happenings.

The Four Corners Free Press is published on or around the first of each month. Based in Montezuma County, Colorado, we are distributed throughout Southwest Colorado, Southeast Utah and Northwest New Mexico — from Rico to Farmington, from Durango to Moab. Our readers tell us they read each copy from cover to cover and frequently pass it on to family and friends.

All contents copyrighted. No reprints of articles or photographs without permission.